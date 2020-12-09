Mariah Carey is planning a biopic
Singer Mariah Carey has confirmed her plans to shoot a biopic based on her bestselling book “The meaning of Mariah Carey.”
The star spoke about their plans in the Monday edition of the Jimmy Fallon show. “We have started negotiations. I feel like this is about to happen. It was the goal of my whole life, but first, I had to write a book, ”said the singer. When asked about casting for the lead role, Carey replied very vaguely: “I don’t know yet, we are considering several candidates.”
The autobiographical book ‘The meaning of Mariah Carey’ was released in September this year. It was a kind of memoir of the singer, stories from her childhood and personal life, career and creativity. According to the book, Carey’s childhood was tough. As for her personal life, she often suffered from toxic relationships and abuse. Family life with music producer Tommy Mottola reminded her of prison hell. According to the actress, she also repeatedly faced manifestations of racism towards herself, including from her relatives – her older brother and sister.
“This book contains my memories, my difficulties, my struggle, my story of overcoming and my songs. Without embellishment. I plunged deep into my childhood and gave the little scared girl inside me a voice. I gave an abandoned and purposeful teenager the opportunity to speak out, and a deceived but proud woman celebrating the victory I became – to tell her story, ”reads the annotation to the book.