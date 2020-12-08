Maria Sharapova showed a new style after training and sweets

Maria Sharapova posted a new photo on her Instagram page. In the caption under the picture, Sharapova invites subscribers to evaluate how her appearance, hairstyle and look have changed after home workouts in the warm season according to the Bala program. Sharapova clarifies that during classes she constantly ate candies of her brand.

During her sports career, the Russian tennis player won five Grand Slam tournaments, becoming the owner of the Career Slam, as she won all four elite tournaments in different years. She is the winner of 36 WTA singles events and three doubles events, Olympic silver medalist and winner of the 2004 WTA Final Championship.

Sharapova is one of the leaders among athletes on the planet in terms of advertising earnings. On February 26, 2020, she announced the end of her sports career.