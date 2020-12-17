Maria Sharapova announced her engagement to a British businessman

The former WTA#1 Maria Sharapova announced her engagement. 41-year-old British businessman Alexander Gilkes became the chosen one of the famous Russian tennis player. He is eight years older than Sharapova – Maria is currently 33 years old.

“I said yes from the first day of our meeting. It was our little secret, ” Sharapova wrote on Instagram, posting photos and videos with Gilks, and also attaching an emoji in the form of a wedding ring and two glasses of champagne to the post.

“Thank you for making me a very, very happy guy. I want to love you all my life and learn from you, ” Gilkes wrote, posting a photo with Sharapova.

Rumours of the engagement of Sharapova and Gilks ​​appeared back in January when Maria posted a photo with a ring on her ring finger.