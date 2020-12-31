Margaret Qualley’s parents are concerned about her affair with Shia LaBeouf

The 24-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star is still dating Shia LaBeouf, which makes her family nervous.

In early December, the FKA Twigs performer sued the 34-year-old actor over domestic violence for her violent behaviour during their romance. Shia did not confirm the ex-lover’s words, but agreed to undergo treatment in a rehabilitation centre, as his lawyer recently said.

Margaret Qualley doesn’t seem to be embarrassed by the drama that has erupted online. The actress is often seen in the company of Shaya, mainly while jogging in Los Angeles. But the native stars are worried about her new romance. A source from UsWeekly said that the girl’s mom, Andie McDowell, “is closely monitoring the situation” and, if something goes wrong, “will let all the dogs down on him.”

Qualley, according to insiders, is “head over heels in love” with Labeouf and believes he is not as bad as everyone says. The celebrity romance became known a little more than a week ago: the lovers were noticed for passionate kisses at the airport.