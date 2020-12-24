Margaret Qualley and Shia LaBeouf are spotted on a date

There are many unpleasant rumours around Shia Labeouf: many of the girls with whom the actor was in a relationship accuse him of abuse and violence, which is why he was recently removed from the Oscar nomination.

But, despite the circumstances, the star enjoys her new lover’s company – the actress Margaret Qualley became the chosen one of Labeouf.

Today the paparazzi spotted a couple on a walk-in Pasadena. There, celebrities watched the stars, walked through the park and did not hide their feelings, kissing in front of passers-by.