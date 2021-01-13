Marcus Foligno signs with Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild has extended its contract with the forward Marcus Foligno, according to the official website of the NHL club.

The renewed agreement of the 29-year-old American is for three seasons. The average hockey player’s salary will be $ 3.1 million per year.

Foligno last season played 59 games in the NHL regular season and scored 25 points (11 goals and 14 assists). In the playoffs, the forward scored one assist in four meetings. Previously, the hockey player defended the Buffalo Sabers.