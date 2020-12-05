Marc Gasol responds to LeBron James’ attack

Los Angeles Lakers player Marc Gasol responded to teammate LeBron James’ claim that he did not deserve the 2013 NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

“I have always believed that individual awards in the sports world are very subjective. I don’t really believe in their value. I’m not a huge fan of awards. I am sure that this award was presented not only to me but also to the Memphis Grizzlies team. The NBA Defensive Player of the Year award will be presented this season. LeBron James is already 35 years old, but such a player can win this award without problems if he feels that this is what he lacks, ”Parlons Baskets quotes Gasol.

At the end of the 2019/2020 season, James accused the NBA of a biased system of determining the winners of individual awards. James noted that in 2013 he was prevented from becoming both MVP and the best defensive player of the season. This would allow LeBron, who played for the Miami Heat, to repeat the record of Michael Jordan and Hakim Olajuvon and become the third basketball player in history to be simultaneously recognized as MVP and the best in defence. The award for the game in defence went to the Memphis Grizzlies player Marc Gasol, who, at the end of the season, got into the second symbolic top five in defence, losing to other big players – Joaquim Noah and Tyson Chandler.