Manny Pacquiao was named WBA champion on vacation

According to the official website, Filipino Manny Pacquiao has been stripped of his Super welterweight title by the World Boxing Association (WBA).

It is noted that the 42-year-old boxer has been awarded the status of “champion on vacation”. Pacquiao fought his last fight in July 2019 when he defeated American Keith Thurman but has not defended his title.

According to WBA rules, if a champion cannot defend a belt for medical, legal, or other reasons beyond his control, he may be awarded Champion on Vacation status.

The WBA Super welterweight title has passed to Cuban Yordenis Ugas.