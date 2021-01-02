Manchester United won the Premier League match and finished second

Manchester United defeated Aston Villa at home in the 17th round of the English Premier League.

The meeting took place on Friday, January 1, and ended with 2: 1 in favour of the hosts. The Red Devils responded to Bertrand Traore’s goal with accurate shots from Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes.

The victory allowed Manchester United to score 33 points and come second in the championship. Aston Villa has 26 points; the team occupies the sixth position.

Manchester United will play an away game against Burnley in the next round on 12 January. Aston Villa will host Tottenham at home a day later.