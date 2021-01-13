Manchester United will sell Fosu-Mensah to Bayer for € 2 million

The details of the upcoming transfer of Manchester United defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah to Bayer have become known.

Earlier, the German club is renting a 23-year-old football player; however, according to the Daily Mail, the parties will arrange a full transfer. The deal will amount to a modest € 2 million as Timothy’s contract with the Red Devils expires this summer. The Dutchman himself has already agreed on the terms of a three-year contract with Bayer. The day before he arrived in Germany to undergo a medical examination.

Fosu Mensah entered the Manchester United system in 2014 after eight years at Ajax. The Mancunians leased it to Crystal Palace and Fulham. This season, the defender took part in only 1 match of the English Premier League and received 1 yellow card.