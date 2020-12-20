Manchester United goalkeeper Romero may join David Beckham’s club

Manchester United Argentine goalkeeper Sergio Romero may move to MLS Inter Miami, Daily Express reports.

The co-owner of the club from the United States is ex-Manchester United footballer David Beckham. Leeds and Everton also claim the 33-year-old goalkeeper.

Romero hasn’t played a single match this season. The Argentine has been with Manchester United since 2015. Previously, he played for AS Monaco, Sampdoria, AZ and Racing (Avellaneda). Since 2009, the goalkeeper has played for the Argentina national team, in which he won silver at the 2014 World Cup.

ESPN reported in November that Manchester United was postponing decisions about Romero’s future as the position of the team’s other goalkeeper, Dean Henderson, has not yet been determined.

Last season, MLS, Inter Miami, with 24 points in 20 matches, finished 17th.