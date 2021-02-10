Manchester City set a record for English clubs

Manchester City has set a record for English clubs, ESPN reports on Twitter.

🚨RECORD BREAKERS🚨 Man City become the first English top-flight team to win 15 straight games in all competitions 👏 pic.twitter.com/r8XO46Ss8z — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) February 10, 2021

On Wednesday, February 10, the M.City defeated Swansea (3: 1) in the 1/8 FA Cup final match and won 15 consecutive victories in all tournaments. Previously, no team representing the country’s elite division has conquered this achievement.

For the winning stretch, Josep Guardiola’s team scored 40 goals, conceding five. At the same time, the Mancunians held ten clean sheets.

The next game Manchester City will play in the English Premier League. On February 13, the MC in their field within the 24th round will meet with London Tottenham. At the moment, the Mancunians are confidently leading the championship with 50 points.