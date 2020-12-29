Manchester City reports about seven COVID-19 positive players

The details of the coronavirus outbreak in Manchester City have become known, due to which the match of the 15th round of the English Premier League with Everton was postponed.

According to The Athletic, according to the testing results, conducted on December 27, three more players were infected, whose names were not specified. Thus, the total number of infected in the camp of the “townspeople” has reached seven people, since the club earlier announced positive tests for defender Kyle Walker and striker Gabriel Jesus, as well as two employees of the command staff.

In connection with the increase in the number of infected people in Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United’s matches were in question. The blue meeting could occur if the “townspeople” return to training by the weekend. However, if new infection cases are identified during testing in the coming days, the match is likely to be postponed, which will jeopardize the game with the “red devils”.

The match of the 17th round of England “Chelsea” – “Manchester City” will be held on January 3 in London. The derby with Manchester United in the League Cup semi-finals is set for 6 January.