Man falls off wing of Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 preparing to depart. Video

A man was taken into custody at the Las Vegas airport in the United States, who climbed onto the wing of an aircraft preparing for takeoff, CNN reports.

The Boeing 737 was due to fly to Portland when a free-rider appeared on its wing. He first walked along the wing and then took off his shoes and tried to climb to the tip. As a result, the man fell to the ground. He was detained and sent to the hospital.

Following the incident, Alaska Airlines returned to the gate for a full check. He took off 4 hours late.

Investigators believe that the man got on the runway by climbing over the fence around the airport perimeter.