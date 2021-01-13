Malkin wants to set a record among Russians for the number of Stanley Cups

Pittsburgh Penguins forward, Evgeny Malkin, on the eve of the new NHL season, admitted that he expects to win the Stanley Cup for the fourth time and become the first Russian to achieve this achievement.

The new NHL season will begin on the night of January 13-14 Moscow, with a match between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia Flyers.

“I could become the first Russian to win the Stanley Cup four times. At the moment, that’s my motivation,” said Malkin, quoted by the NHL website.

The forward also noted that the Penguins’ group of leaders is getting older every year, so the upcoming season could be an excellent chance to win the Stanley Cup.

“We talk a lot, we are still hungry and still want another Cup,” Malkin said. “We do not know how many years we will play together, maybe two or three. I hope I can do without injuries. Now I feel great. Tomorrow is an important game and we need a little confidence. We win a couple of games and I think we’ll be fine. “

Malkin has been playing for Pittsburgh since 2006. As part of the Penguins, the Russian forward became a three-time Stanley Cup winner, in 2009 and 2012 he received the Art Ross Trophy award, presented to the top scorer of the NHL regular season.