Major US stock indexes rose about half a percent at the opening of trading

The Dow Jones is up 128.17 points, the S&P 500 is up 17.83 points, and the NASDAQ is up 74.29 points.

Key indexes on the New York Stock Exchange opened the day higher again on the back of good quarterly results from US companies and on the eve of new measures to support the economy.

According to the data on the trading platform website, the Dow Jones index rose by 128.17 points (+0.41%), to the level of 31 504,00. The S&P 500 index rose 17.83 points (+0.51%) to 3 929,06. The NASDAQ electronic exchange index rose 74.29 points (+0.53%) to 14 081,99.

The price of March futures for WTI crude oil rose by 0.14%, to $58.44 per barrel. The cost of gold futures rose 0.62% to $ 1 848,90 per troy ounce.

As The Wall Street Journal notes, over the past few days, positive trends on trading platforms have been fueled by expectations of a new package of support for the economy, data from quarterly reports of leading companies that turned out to be better than expected, as well as plans to deploy a large-scale vaccination campaign against coronavirus in the United States.

“The exchanges will continue to grow as long as expectations for high quarterly performance continue to grow. The companies ‘profits were largely undervalued, so now we see much better results than expected,” the publication quotes the managing director of the banking company Morgan Stanley, Andrew Slimmon.