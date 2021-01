An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 occurred in the province of Jujuy in Argentina, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC).

Tremors were recorded at 3.54 UTC (6.54 Moscow time). The epicentre of the earthquake was located 44 kilometres from the city of San Antonio de Los Cobres. The outbreak was located at a depth of 185 kilometres.

Information about possible victims and destruction was not received.