‘Magnificent Century’ star Meryem Uzerli starred in a photo shoot in the last weeks of pregnancy

The 37-year-old star of the TV series “Magnificent Century” Meryem Uzerli is now preparing for the birth of her second child – the Turkish-German actress will soon have a daughter. Meriem decided to capture the joyful waiting period in the pictures and took part in a photo session, the result of which she shared on Instagram.

In the pictures, Uzerli poses in a translucent burgundy dress. In some shots, she was accompanied by her six-year-old daughter Lara, who tenderly strokes her mother’s belly.

The actress told about the second pregnancy only in September – she chose to hide the news for several months. The star does not spread about the fathers of their children. She gave birth to her first daughter from a Turkish businessman John Atesh, whom she was going to marry. However, the couple broke up even before the birth of their daughter. Now Uzerli is raising Lara alone – Atesh does not even help them financially.

But the personality of the father of the second child is still kept secret by the actress. She only said that her lover was an American and for her sake, he moved to Germany. According to rumours, he already proposed to her, which she accepted.