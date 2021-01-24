Magnetic waves explain the mystery of the sun’s outer layer

The Sun’s extremely hot outer layer – the corona – has a very different chemical composition from the colder inner layers, but the reason for this has puzzled scientists for decades. Now scientists have solved it.

One of the earliest explanations was that in the middle layer (chromosphere) magnetic waves exert a force that separates the solar plasma into various components, so that only ionic particles are carried into the corona, leaving neutral particles behind (which leads to the accumulation of iron in the outer atmosphere, silicon and magnesium).

Now, researchers have combined observations from a telescope in New Mexico, USA, with satellites to identify the relationship between magnetic waves in the chromosphere and regions of high ionized particle counts in hot springs in the outer atmosphere.

The different chemical composition of the inner and outer layers of the Sun was first noticed more than 50 years ago. The difference in composition is surprising, given that the layers are physically connected and that corona matter comes from the innermost layer, the photosphere.

Thanks to a unique combination of ground-based and space-based observations of the solar atmosphere, carried out almost simultaneously, it became possible to definitively detect magnetic waves in the chromosphere and associate them with an abundance of elements in the corona that are not found in the inner regions of the Sun.

“Identifying the processes that form the corona is critical as we try to better understand the solar wind – a stream of charged particles emanating from the Sun that can destroy and damage satellites and infrastructure on Earth. Our new discoveries will help us analyze the solar wind and trace it back to where it comes from in the Sun’s atmosphere.” Dr. Deborah Baker (UCL Space & Climate Physics)

The existence of magnetic waves – vibrations of ions moving in a specific direction – was first theorized in 1942 and is thought to be caused by millions of nanoflares or mini-explosions occurring in the corona every second.

The research team traced the direction of the waves, simulating the range of magnetic fields, and found that the waves reflected in the chromosphere appear to be magnetically coupled to regions of large amounts of ionized particles in the corona.

“The difference in chemical composition between the inner layer, the photosphere and the corona is not only a feature of our own sun, but also of stars throughout the universe. Thus, by observing our local laboratory – the Sun – we can improve our understanding of the Universe far beyond it.” Dr. Marco Stangalini, Italian Space Agency and National Institute of Astrophysics in Rome

The researchers say their findings provide the basis for future research using data from Solar Orbiter, the European Space Agency’s mission to capture close-up images of the Sun.