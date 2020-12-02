Maduro will step down if the opposition wins the parliamentary elections

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said he is ready to step down if the opposition wins the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

“If we win, we will go forward, but I also have to say that I leave my fate in your hands; if the opposition wins, I will step down as President; if the opposition wins the election, I will not stay here anymore, my fate is in the hands of the people of Venezuela,” Maduro said during a speech on Tuesday that was broadcast by the country’s state television.

Elections to the National Assembly, Venezuela’s unicameral Parliament, will be held on December 6 with 107 political parties and associations. The opposition bloc with the participation of the party of the former speaker of this body, Juan Guaido, decided not to participate in the elections.