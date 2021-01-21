Maduro hopes for a “new relationship” with the United States Biden

Venezuela will consider building a new relationship with the United States under President Joe Biden, Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro said.

“I believe it is important that the National Assembly, as the country’s legislative body, and the foreign policy Commission study and adopt legislative and political initiatives to start a new relationship between the United States and Venezuela, “the Venezuelan president said.

Maduro noted that his country has good relations with American society, with universities, trade unions and African-American movements.

Earlier, Joe Biden canceled some of the decrees of his predecessor, Donald Trump. In particular, he lifted the ban on the entry of Venezuelan officials into the country.