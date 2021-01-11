Maduro believes that the United States is on the verge of civil war

The Venezuelan President believes that American society is divided.

Recent events in the United States show that American society is divided, and the country is on the verge of civil war. This opinion was expressed on Sunday by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro during a speech in Caracas.

“The United States is in crisis. The presidential term of Joe Biden will begin under the worst-case scenario, including negative polarization [of society], division, hatred, confrontation. Almost on the eve of a civil war,” said Maduro, whose speech was broadcast on state television.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump supporters broke into the US Congress building to prevent the approval of the results of the presidential election held on November 3 last year in the country, which was won by Democrat Biden. During the riots in Washington, the Capitol police shot and killed a demonstrator. Also, there were recorded unrelated deaths of three more people, qualifying as a medical emergency. Biden’s inauguration is scheduled for January 20.