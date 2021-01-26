Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon started a squabble on Instagram

The other day, the eldest daughter of 62-year-old Madonna Lourdes Leon opened her official account on Instagram. The 24-year-old model and aspiring music performer first published a series of her underwear photoshoot for the Juicy Couture brand.

Subscribers immediately began to overwhelm Lourdes with many rather innocent comments: for example, one of the followers noted that the girl’s star mother in 2008 created a real masterpiece – she recorded an album called Hard Candy. To this remark, he unexpectedly received an insulting answer from Lourdes:

Your mom sucks a wild d***, – wrote the girl.

Then Lourdes continued to be insolent in the comments – when another subscriber asked what her mother Madonna would think about all this, Leon also answered harshly:

Your mom knows you won’t wash your ass.

Some fans also admitted that they are looking forward to when Lourdes will debut as a music artist. The girl also reacted aggressively to this post:

I’ll sing at your funeral.

Many Internet users expressed their dissatisfaction with Lourdes’s strange answers and began to wonder what exactly they made her angry. By the way, after some time, the singer’s daughter, apparently, realized that she was too rude, and deleted those very scandalous comments, and also limited the ability for users to write under her posts. At the same time, an insider close to Lourdes said in a conversation with Page Six that in this way, the girl did not want to offend or offend anyone.