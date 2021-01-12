Madonna with her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and children travels to Africa

At the beginning of the month, 62-year-old Madonna embarked on a big trip to East Africa, timed to coincide with Madame X Dance Studio’s opening.

The singer went on a working tour with her 26-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and four younger children: 15-year-old David, 14-year-old Chifundo and eight-year-old twins Stella Esther.

As part of this trip, Madonna with her lover and children visited several Kenyan tribes and talked with residents. A few hours ago, the star published a video on her Instagram and several stories in which she showed how their acquaintance with the inhabitants of the Pokot tribe went. During this meeting, Madonna with the children and Ahlamalik discussed pressing problems with the local population and even took part in their ritual dances.

The visit to the Pokot tribe in the Baringo Valley was a very special moment for all of us. The locals invited us to dance with them and shared with us the daily prayer of thanksgiving, – Madonna shared her impressions in the caption to the video filmed that day.

A couple of days before this, the star in the same company met with residents of another tribe – Samburu, and then shared a video report about this visit. Madonna admitted that this meeting was a great honour for her and talked about the men from the tribe who usually sing, dance, and tell exciting stories to attract women’s attention.

Madonna’s African tour began with a trip to Malawi, where she spent a whole week with her boyfriend and children. The artist has a special love for this country because her four adopted youngest children are from Malawi. Madonna adopted David back in 2006 when he was barely a year old. In her interviews, she repeatedly noted her relationship with her son, despite the absence of blood ties between them.

He is the kid with whom I have the most in common. I feel that he understands me. It has more of my DNA than all my other children, – Madonna told about her son.

In 2007, the singer adopted Chifundo, who was four years old, and in 2017 she became the mother of twins Stella and Esther. In one of her interviews, Madonna told how she found her children:

It’s unexplainable. Why do you fall in love with those with whom you fall in love? You look someone in the eyes and feel their soul. That’s all.

Madonna also has two older children: 24-year-old Lourdes, born into a relationship with a fitness trainer and Cuban-born actor Carlos Leone, and 20-year-old Rocco, whose father is British filmmaker Guy Ritchie.