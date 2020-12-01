Madonna shows photos with six children and a young boyfriend

Last week, the United States celebrated one of the most important national holidays – Thanksgiving Day. Like most Americans, 62-year-old Madonna spent it with her family and friends. A few hours ago, the pop diva posted on her Instagram a short video shot on that day.

The star appears along with her six children, 24-year-old Lourdes, 20-year-old Rocco, 15-year-old David, 14-year-old Chifundo and eight-year-old twins Stella and Esther. First, Madonna with the heirs poses by the fireplace in their family home in New York, after which she appears in the frame in the company of her 26-year-old boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams and settles in his lap with her beloved dog.

Awesome memories … I express my gratitude, – Madonna signed the dynamic family video, under which she also left the hashtag “every day”.