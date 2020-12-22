Madonna showed off with a scar after surgery in underwear

Singer and actress Madonna shared a bold one-piece swimsuit selfie on her Instagram account, revealing the results of recent hip surgery.

In two photos, the 62-year-old celebrity poses in only one black bikini and coloured beads. On her left leg, almost at the waist, you can see a horizontal scar half a thigh length, and on both legs, you can see round marks from cans, which are used in alternative medicine and help to improve blood circulation.

Information about Madonna’s health problems began to appear last year. For example, in early 2020, she cancelled a concert as part of her Madame X tour right before the start of the performance due to severe pain. And this was the eighth such case.

“When I climbed the stairs to sing Batuka on Saturday night in Miami, I cried in pain because of my injuries,” Madonna confessed after.

What kind of illness the singer has is not disclosed. It is only known that she had knee and hip problems. It is also unknown when the star will return to her working regime and start performing again with concerts.