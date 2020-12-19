Macron’s health condition to be unveiled

The state of health of French President Emmanuel Macron, who has contracted the coronavirus, is stable, according to the Elysee Palace.

“He still has the same symptoms of COVID-19 disease: fatigue, coughing, body aches, which in no way interfere with his ability to perform his functions,” the communiqué said.

Macron undergoes regular examinations by the presidential medical service. As noted in the administration of the French leader, “their results are encouraging.”

The French President tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. After that, he went to self-isolation in Versailles and continues to work remotely. His wife Brigitte remained at the Elysee Palace. She has no symptoms and tested negative for COVID-19.