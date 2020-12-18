Macron tested positive for coronavirus

French President Emmanuel Macron was diagnosed with a coronavirus disease, the Elysee palace said.

The head of the republic passed the test by polymerase chain reaction with reverse transcription, and the result was positive. As specified, Macron will go to a seven-day quarantine but will continue to work and perform his duties remotely. All his upcoming trips, including a visit to Lebanon, will be postponed.

According to the BFMTV channel, Macron’s wife Brigitte, Prime Minister Jean Castex, and the National Assembly head, Richard Ferrand, will also leave for self-isolation. Castex tested negative.

Earlier, several members of the French government, including Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, were ill with COVID-19. Among the world leaders, US President Donald Trump, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and Prince Monaco Albert II faced the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.