Macron called on London to stop throwing between the EU and the US

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the UK government to set its foreign policy priorities and choose between the US or the European Union, rather than being the “best ally” for everyone.

“What policy does the UK want to choose? It cannot be the best ally of the US, the best ally of the EU, and (be) the new Singapore… It (London) should choose the model,” the French leader said in an interview with The Guardian newspaper.

He stressed that if the UK government decides on a fully transatlantic policy, then the EU “will need clarification” due to discrepancies in rules and market access.

The UK left the EU on the night of January 31 to February 1, 2020. Until December 31 last year, according to the agreements reached by the parties, there was a transition period.