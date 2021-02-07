Machine learning creates realistic genomes of imaginary people

Machine learning is used to mine existing biobanks and create fragments of human genomes that do not belong to real people. Moreover, they have the characteristics of real ones. The research results are published by PLOS Genetics magazine.

Thanks to new algorithms and advances in computer technology, machines can now learn complex models and even generate high-quality synthetic data such as photorealistic images or even resumes of imaginary people. In a study recently published in the international journal PLOS Genetics, machine learning is being used to mine existing biobanks and create fragments of human genomes that do not belong to real people but have characteristics of real genomes.

“Existing genomic databases are an invaluable resource for biomedical research. However, they are either not available to the public or are protected by long and grueling application procedures due to serious ethical concerns. This creates a serious scientific barrier for researchers. Artificial genomes will help us overcome this problem, ”explains Burak Elmen, the first author of the study and a junior researcher in modern population genetics at the University of Tartu.

The multidisciplinary team performed several analyzes to assess the quality of the generated genomes compared to real ones. “Surprisingly, these genomes, which emerge from random noise, mimic the complexities that we can see in real human populations. For most of their properties, they are indistinguishable from other genomes from the biobank that we used to train our algorithm, except for one detail: they really do not belong to any donor, ”emphasizes Dr. Luca Pagani, one of the study’s lead authors and collaborator. Mobilitas Pluss.