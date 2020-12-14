Lyon beat PSG in the French championship match

Lyon beat Paris Saint-Germain in the match of the 14th round of the French Football Championship.

The meeting, which took place on the field of the Parisians, ended with a score of 1: 0 in favour of the guests, who were won by Tino Cadevere, who distinguished himself in the 35th minute. At Lyon in stoppage time for the match, Thiago Mendes was sent off for a foul against Neymar.

Lyon with 29 points is in second place in the standings, having an equal number of points with the leader Lille. PSG (28) – 3rd.