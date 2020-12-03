Luke Evans explained why he did not hide his gay orientation

Luke Evans has not been hiding his gay sex for a long time and has no problem posting photos with his lovers on social networks. However, he does not like to talk about his personal life, considering it the only non-public aspect.

Recently, the 41-year-old actor, familiar to many for his role as Bard the Archer in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy, was named Person of the Year by Attitude magazine. In a frank interview with the publication, he explained why he never even thought to hide that he was gay.

The actor was very outraged by the fact that as soon as the details of his personal life surfaced in the media, many articles were devoted to him, in which the actor was accused of hiding his orientation. At the same time, Evans admits that he never hid his thoughts from anyone; he did not consider it necessary to talk about it everywhere and constantly.

“I just wanted to go on the Internet and write: ‘Do you understand that I left home at 16 because I was gay?’ I am proud and happy, and I have lived a very long life, which I am happy with. And I have never been ashamed, ”admitted Luke Evans.

At that moment, when everyone was talking about his orientation, he felt out of place. But over time, the excitement subsided, and everything returned to normal. And for himself, the actor noted that never, no matter what happens around, he will not pretend to be a person that he is not.