Luka Doncic injured his quadriceps femoris

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luca Doncic missed the NBA regular-season game with the Chicago Bulls with a bruised left quadriceps muscle. The club’s press service reported this on its Twitter page.

The player’s return to service is expected in the coming days. Without Doncic, the Mavericks lost to the Bulls with a score of 108: 118. The most productive in the “Dallas” was the point guard Jaylen Brunson, who collected 31 points. Josh Richardson and Maximilian Kleber each had 16. At Chicago, defender Zach Lavigne was the most visible on the floor. He brought his team 39 points. Another 23 in his asset recorded Cobie White.

In his first five season games, Doncic averaged 24.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists.