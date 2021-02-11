Lucid Motors will begin selling the Lucid Air premium electric sedan in the US this spring

Silicon Valley-based Lucid Motors will begin selling the premium electric Lucid Air sedan in the US this spring. It was assumed that in Europe cars this year is not worth waiting for, but it seems that this is not the case.

The American manufacturer decided to release the car outside of the United States. The novelty should arrive in Europe by the end of this year. Interestingly, the European version of Lucid Motors, like the American one, will be produced at a plant in Arizona. Earlier it was assumed that the second plant of the company, which should be built in Saudi Arabia, will do this.

The Lucid Air electric car was presented in September 2020. The manufacturer positions the novelty as the main competitor of the Tesla Model S. This, by the way, is not surprising, because the CTO of the company, Peter Rawlinson, previously worked at Tesla and led the development of the Model S.

The Lucid Air boasts a 0.21 drag coefficient (0.24 for the Model S). In addition, the car is capable of driving up to 832 km on a single charge (according to the EPA cycle). The machine is equipped with several electric motors. In the top-end configuration of the Dream Edition, they produce 1080 hp. This version of the car accelerates to 100 km / h in 2.5 seconds. Depending on the version, Lucid Air will cost from 69 to 131 thousand dollars.