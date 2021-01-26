Luc Besson got status changed in rape case

The French court decided not to bring charges of rape to the famous French director Luc Besson; he was given the status of “assisted witness”, the portal Deadline reports.

The hearing, which lasted five hours, was held in a closed format in Paris. Upon its completion, Besson was declared an “assisted witness” (in French criminal proceedings, this is an intermediate status between a witness and an accused).

“This hearing in Paris is part of an ongoing trial, which began with an investigation by the police and the prosecutor, which acquitted Luc Besson and found that there was no criminal activity. Mr Besson continues to fully cooperate with the authorities and deny all charges against him, and hopes to restore his reputation, “- the portal quotes the words of the director’s lawyer Michael Kamp.

Actress Sand Van Roy filed a lawsuit in May 2018. According to the 27-year-old woman, the incident took place at the Bristol hotel in Paris. A year later, the prosecutor’s office rejected the actress’s claim after nine months of investigation. The investigation entrusted to the criminal police could not confirm the charges against the filmmaker.

In October, the French investigation, “despite the prosecutor’s office’s opposition,” reopened the rape case against Besson.