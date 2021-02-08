Look at the first image of Mars taken by a Chinese probe

China’s National Space Agency has reported that the Tianwen-1 probe has sent its first image of Mars. The mission is now preparing to land on the Red Planet. This will happen at the end of 2021.

The spacecraft will enter Mars orbit around February 10th. And the black-and-white photograph sent by the probe shows geologic features, including the Schiaparelli crater and the Marineris Valley, a vast stretch of canyons on the surface of Mars. The image was taken 2.2 million kilometers from the Red Planet, and now the spacecraft is 2 times closer to the target.

On February 5, the robotic ship lit one of its engines to correct its orbit, now it needs to slow down to be pulled by Martian gravity. This is expected to happen on February 10th.

The five-ton Tianwen-1 includes a Mars orbiter, a lander and a rover that will study the planet’s soil. China wants the rover to land in Utopia, a massive basin on Mars. Tianwen-1 is not China’s first attempt to reach Mars. The previous mission, joint with Russia, ended prematurely in 2011 due to a failed launch.

China has already sent two rovers to the moon. Thanks to the second, China became the first country to make a successful soft landing on the far side. All systems on the Tianwen-1 probe are now in good condition.