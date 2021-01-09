London Zoo refuses to feed comedian Ricky Gervais to its Lions

The London Zoo did not support popular British comedian Ricky Gervais’ idea of ​​feeding him to lions after death. The showman made an unusual proposal on the Conan O’Brien Show.

Ricky Gervais is known for his show “After Life”, which raises philosophical questions about the meaning of human existence. The 59-year-old actor, in a conversation with O’Brien, admitted that he was worried about what his personal ending would be like.

“I don’t want to die alone, or in agony, or die some horrible death,” Gervais said.

He joked that he would like to benefit humanity, so he considers it a good option if, after his death, he is fed to lions from the famous London Zoo. This would allow him not to feel so useless because he would return the debt to the universe, giving everything to humanity.

“I would like to see the faces of tourists when the naked body of a 73-year-old – if I’m lucky – a fat man is thrown to the lions. It seems to me that when it lands, some will leave, ”joked Jervis.

London Zoo spokeswoman Katherine England humorously responded to the comedian’s idea, noting that it probably wouldn’t be to the taste of local lions, as it contains too much cartilage. She also noted that due to the pandemic, the zoo is experiencing financial difficulties, so if someone wants to pay tribute to Mother Nature, he could arrange a donation so that the lions can follow a suitable diet.