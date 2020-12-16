Liverpool and van Dijk agree to extend their contract for five years

Liverpool defender Virgil Vin Dijk has negotiated a five-year contract extension with the Liverpool team, The Express and Star report.

According to the source, the 29-year-old Dutchman is satisfied with his position in the club and has decided not to change anything for the near future. The agreement with the footballer is expected to be signed before the summer of 2025.

Recall that at the end of October, van Dijk underwent surgery after a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the knee, which he received in a collision with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in the match against Everton (2: 2).

This season, the Premier League defender played 5 matches in which he scored 1 goal.