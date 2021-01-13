Liu Weibing: one of the smartphones of the Redmi K40 line will receive a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip

After the MediaTek company announced the date of the presentation of the flagship Dimensity 1200 chip, information appeared on the network which smartphone would receive the novelty first.

It will be one of the Redmi K40 smartphones. The general manager of the brand, Lu Weibing, shared the information on his Weibo page. According to him, the company decided to take such a step due to the high demand for last year’s Redmi K30 Ultra smartphone (cover photo), which came with a Dimensity 1000+ chip.

Which model of Redmi K40 will receive the new SoC, Liu Weibing did not say. Most likely, we are talking about the basic version of the device, as earlier the company announced that the Redmi K40 Pro will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip. Recall that both devices should debut next month. New items will cost from $460.