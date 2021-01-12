Lily-Rose Depp on a walk with a friend in New York

After spending most of her time in Paris last year, Vanessa Paradis and Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose returned to the United States late last year. The 21-year-old model and actress spent the beginning of the year in New York, where local paparazzi began to hunt her.

The other day, the star was photographed walking with her friend.

Taking all precautions, the couple strolled through the city and then went to one of the cafes in the East Village. Taking away food (in New York now there are strict restrictions due to the coronavirus), the young people settled in a park nearby and spent some time there talking.

The identity of Lily-Rose’s friend, like his status, has not yet been declassified by reporters. Now the model is a free girl. Last year, she broke up with actor Timothy Chalamet, an affair with whom lasted more than a year, and has not been seen in a new relationship.