Lili Reinhart spoke about her bisexuality

Actress Lili Reinhart announced her bisexuality in June this year. According to the actress herself, she believes that there are no absolute straight people among people. So, a 24-year-old celebrity admitted in one of the LGBTQ & A podcasts that she is proud of herself, as she “came out” and showed her affiliation.

Lily spoke about her belonging to bisexuals after announcing her desire to attend the LGBT community protest supporting Black Lives Matter in West Hollywood. “Although I have never stated it publicly before, I am a proud bisexual woman,” she wrote on Instagram over the summer. In the podcast, the actress admitted that she could have announced this earlier, but was very afraid of people’s reactions.

According to Reinhart, she would like people to know her reality, but she was worried that everyone would think that the star was trying to attract attention to herself. Those close ones to whom Lily nevertheless confessed her unconventional affiliation earlier, only brushed it off, saying that this was just a period of time, “it will pass.” Now the celebrity has made up her mind and says that she does not regret this step: “It’s not a secret. This is not something I have ever been ashamed of. And at that moment I felt that I wanted to show my full support for this community. “