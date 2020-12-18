Liam Payne helped former lover Cheryl Cole to buy a £ 3.7 million mansion

Liam Payne did the generous act of paying £ 3.7 million for a mansion for ex-lover Cheryl Cole, where she now lives with their three-year-old son and mother, Joan.

The house is located in the village of Buckinghamshire. The title deeds list Liam James Payne.

The singer broke up with Cheryl in June 2018. However, she continued to live at Liam’s home for another nine months. The luxurious mansion is located in Surrey, in Woking. The house (priced at £ 5.1m) has six bedrooms. Soon, the model moved with her son and mother to a three-story house with four bedrooms, a cosy office and a gym.

Liam and Cheryl met in 2008 on The X Factor talk show. The artist was a participant, and the singer sat on the jury. At the time, there was no question of any romantic relationship, since Payne was only 14 years old. But the young man fell in love with Cheryl and began to seek her attention. It seemed to him that they were very suitable for each other. In addition, both have been in show business for many years. In the end, she conceded. In 2015, they became a couple, and soon – parents.

The musician is currently engaged to 20-year-old model Maya Henry. Since his divorce, he has not lived in his home in Surrey, and last year decided to rent out the property for eight thousand pounds a week.