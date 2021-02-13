LG W41 appeared on the official press renders

Insider Evan Blass has posted images of LG’s new budget smartphone on the Voice platform.

The novelty will be called LG W41. The device will receive a plastic case with several colors and a display with a hole for the front camera in the left corner. On the back of the device, you can see an L-shaped quad camera with flash and a 48MP main sensor, as well as a classic fingerprint scanner.

First look at the LG W41: https://t.co/7et5Dv3sIZ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 12, 2021

Unfortunately, there are no specifications and the date of the announcement of the smartphone yet. It is only known that the device should be released in the near future. It will launch alongside the LG W41 Plus and LG W41 Pro. With a high degree of probability, new items will cost less than $200.