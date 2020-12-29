LG to Showcase First Smart TVs with QNED Mini LED Displays at CES 2021

LG has revealed what new smart TVs to expect at the upcoming CES 2021 electronics show.

So, the Korean manufacturer plans to introduce a line of smart TVs with new QNED Mini LED display technology. It combines quantum dot technology, NanoCell and Mini LED backlighting based on microscopic LEDs. In theory, this combination would provide “incredible picture quality” with good contrast (1,000,000: 1) and deep blacks.

The lineup will have 10 models with diagonals up to 86 inches and a picture resolution of 4K or 8K. Also, TVs will receive a screen frequency of up to 120 Hz. How much the new items will cost, there is no information yet.