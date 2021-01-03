LG to showcase 48-inch flexible OLED gaming monitor at CES 2021

One of the largest technology exhibitions, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2021), starts a week later (January 11). And LG will present some interesting new products at it.

In addition to transparent OLED panels, LG Display will showcase a concept product at the CES 2021 virtual showroom. This is a 48 “flexible” Bendable CSO (Cinematic Sound OLED) “OLED gaming monitor.

The bottom line is that the screen can change its shape by pressing one button. For example, when you watch a movie, it is flat, but for exciting games it turns into a curved screen with a curvature radius of up to 1000 mm.

By the way, last year at CES LG already showed a similar curved display. The new model features CSO technology, which turns the entire OLED panel into a speaker. As a result, the sound comes straight from the screen, and the device itself becomes thinner.

In addition, the monitor supports refresh rates from 40 Hz to 120 Hz. Now this is the minimum figure for gaming monitors.