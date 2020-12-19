LG Rollable rollable smartphone with Snapdragon 888 processor

In the first half of next year, LG should introduce a unique smartphone with a rollable display LG Rollable (the name is not accurate). Now the network has some details about the new product.

The screen is expected to be 6.8 inches when folded and 7.4 inches when unfolded. According to new information from the source, there will be three display positions available. In the first (folded), the resolution will be 2428 × 1080 pixels at an aspect ratio of 20: 9. In the second (intermediate) – 2428 × 1366 pixels and 16: 9. When fully unfolded, the aspect ratio is 3: 2, and the resolution is 2428 × 1600 pixels.

Also, LG Rollable is credited with the top-end Snapdragon 888 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 4,200mAh battery.

But the most interesting thing is the price. Of course, it has not yet been officially confirmed, but the LG Rollable is expected to cost $ 2359.