LG reveals when the rollable stretchable smartphone will hit the market

Korean smartphone maker LG showed off its Rollable concept at CES 2021 yesterday. It was assumed that the novelty should not be expected in the near future, but it seems that this is not the case.

LG spokesman Ken Hong told Nikkie Asia that the commercial device will hit the market later this year. Unfortunately, Hong did not disclose the exact timing and specifications of the novelty.

By the way, according to the source Nikkie Asia, the Chinese company BOE Technology Group will be the supplier of smartphone screens. So far, neither LG nor BOE have officially announced their partnership.

Recall that BOE previously developed a flexible display for a prototype stretchable smartphone OPPO X 2021. It received an OLED panel that can grow from 6.7 to 7.4 inches.