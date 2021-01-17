LG is not going to leave the smartphone market

It has long been no secret that LG has lost its former glory in the smartphone market, but now there are rumors on the network that the company is going to say goodbye to its mobile division.

The South Korean edition of TheElec, which often publishes reliable information, reported that by the end of this month the company should announce its withdrawal from the smartphone market.

“LG Electronics is expected to close its smartphone business, which suffered from chronic shortages. On January 15, the company informed its employees that it will finally announce the closure of its smartphone division later this month. The date of the announcement is January 26, ”TheElec journalists found out.

Only the development of a smartphone with a rolling display LG Rollable, which was recently shown at CES 2021, was supposed to remain.

However, LG representatives deny this information. LG’s head of public relations, Ken Hong, called it just rumors, which are “completely false and groundless.”

This way, the smartphone world won’t lose LG – at least not in the near future. Perhaps we will wait for something interesting from the manufacturer that will return the popularity of the company.