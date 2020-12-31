Lewis Hamilton received a knighthood from Elizabeth II

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and two Academy Award-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins, who has worked on films such as The Shawshank Redemption, Skyfall and Blade Runner 2049, have been knighted for their contributions to the development of sports and the film industry, according to a press release posted on the government website.

Reportedly, 153 people have received awards from the British queen for outstanding service in a wide range of business, culture, volunteering, education, health, safety and sports.

“Congratulations to all who have received the honour and thank them for their dedication and many years of service,” said Philip Burton, Resident Foreign Secretary for Commonwealth and Development. “The influence of the UK around the world depends on outstanding individuals, such as those honoured with the New Year’s Royal Awards this year. We thank them for their outstanding contributions,” he added.

According to a press release, this year’s Her Majesty Awards have also honoured individuals who have contributed internationally to the fight against COVID-19. Among those who were awarded the British Empire Medal are travel blogger from Thailand Richard Barrow, ATI Travel Namibia Managing Director David Cartwright and volunteer paramedic in Vanuatu Nicholas Wolfe. They have all received recognition for supporting British citizens abroad.