Leonardo DiCaprio wrote an open letter to the US President

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio wrote an open letter to US President Joe Biden asking him to take measures to overcome the climate crisis and posted it on his Instagram.

It gained almost five hundred thousand “likes” and more than four thousand comments during the day.

The actor, who has long been involved in environmental issues, called on Joe Biden to become a “climate president” who will be able to lead humanity away from the “edge of the abyss” on which it found itself.

“You can make sure that clean energy is used all over the world instead of fossil fuels. This will create a large number of jobs, reduce harmful emissions and at the same time remove economic and racial inequality,” DiCaprio said.

He also endorsed Biden’s decision to join the Paris Agreement on reducing carbon emissions into the atmosphere.